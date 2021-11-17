Axis Bank Ltd continues to fall

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 714.8, down 1.56% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.34% in last one year as compared to a 38.98% rally in NIFTY and a 28.52% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 714.8, down 1.56% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 17981.55. The Sensex is at 60287.21, down 0.06%.Axis Bank Ltd has eased around 12.11% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38307.1, down 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 143.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 135.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.51 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

