Ganges Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd, Mirza International Ltd and Aro Granite Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 November 2020.

Ganges Securities Ltd spiked 14.08% to Rs 47.4 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 67 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 906 shares in the past one month.

Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd surged 13.70% to Rs 2654.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5575 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2473 shares in the past one month.

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd soared 12.78% to Rs 60.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39679 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4047 shares in the past one month.

Mirza International Ltd gained 12.08% to Rs 59.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39037 shares in the past one month.

Aro Granite Industries Ltd added 10.47% to Rs 39.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8078 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11141 shares in the past one month.

