Indraprastha Gas Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Varun Beverages Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 November 2020.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd surged 12.54% to Rs 503.6 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Varun Beverages Ltd soared 12.53% to Rs 875.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44097 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29078 shares in the past one month.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd spiked 11.54% to Rs 1037. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51319 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd spurt 11.08% to Rs 38.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd jumped 9.27% to Rs 225.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24226 shares in the past one month.

