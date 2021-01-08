Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd soars 3.48%, Gains for third straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 203.9, up 3.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.68% in last one year as compared to a 17% gain in NIFTY and a 8.23% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 203.9, up 3.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.1% on the day, quoting at 14292.35. The Sensex is at 48563, up 0.98%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has added around 5.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17042.75, up 0.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 91.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 108.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 203.2, up 2.83% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up 5.68% in last one year as compared to a 17% gain in NIFTY and a 8.23% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 8.82 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

