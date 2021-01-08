Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Gallantt Metal Ltd, Gallantt Ispat Ltd, Madras Fertilizers Ltd and Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 January 2021.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd soared 19.95% to Rs 76.05 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79280 shares in the past one month.

Gallantt Metal Ltd surged 19.93% to Rs 48.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 98089 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8266 shares in the past one month.

Gallantt Ispat Ltd spiked 19.89% to Rs 45.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37872 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8138 shares in the past one month.

Madras Fertilizers Ltd exploded 19.86% to Rs 25.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50018 shares in the past one month.

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd advanced 15.75% to Rs 40.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 65898 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6239 shares in the past one month.

