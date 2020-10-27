Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 0.67%, up for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 173.2, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.85% in last one year as compared to a 0.38% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.06% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 173.2, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 11831.95. The Sensex is at 40321.25, up 0.44%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has risen around 3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14613.45, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 105.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 172.45, up 0.29% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 8.12 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

