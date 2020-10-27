Volumes soar at Indian Hotels Co Ltd counter

Indian Hotels Co Ltd recorded volume of 27.13 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 29.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 91990 shares

Finolex Industries Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Trent Ltd, NLC India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 October 2020.

Indian Hotels Co Ltd recorded volume of 27.13 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 29.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 91990 shares. The stock lost 0.26% to Rs.97.35. Volumes stood at 77427 shares in the last session.

Finolex Industries Ltd clocked volume of 26030 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 6.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4036 shares. The stock gained 3.35% to Rs.549.90. Volumes stood at 4489 shares in the last session.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd notched up volume of 10.54 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.44 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.17% to Rs.195.15. Volumes stood at 17.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Trent Ltd notched up volume of 39425 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10278 shares. The stock rose 6.86% to Rs.679.20. Volumes stood at 4441 shares in the last session.

NLC India Ltd saw volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33092 shares. The stock dropped 0.71% to Rs.49.00. Volumes stood at 40579 shares in the last session.

