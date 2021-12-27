Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Spurts 1.21%

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has added 1.91% over last one month compared to 1.17% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 0.9% drop in the SENSEX

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd gained 1.21% today to trade at Rs 205.7. The S&P BSE Power index is up 0.4% to quote at 3496.26. The index is down 1.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Transmission Ltd increased 0.71% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 70.55 % over last one year compared to the 20.48% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has added 1.91% over last one month compared to 1.17% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 0.9% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 36628 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.41 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 216.35 on 03 Dec 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 136.88 on 01 Feb 2021.

