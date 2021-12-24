RBL Bank slips on profit booking

RBL Bank fell 2.67% to Rs 173.20, amid some bit of profit booking.

The stock had advanced 6.21% in the past three sessions to end at Rs 177.95 yesterday, from its recent closing low of Rs 167.55 recorded on 20 December 2021.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has declined 25.03% while the benchmark Sensex has added 19.63% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 37.005. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 195.15, 186.68 and 197.51, respectively.

RBL Bank currently services over 9.97 million customers through a network of 445 branches, 1,435 business correspondent branches (of which 271 banking outlets) and 386 ATMs spread across 28 Indian states and Union Territories.

The bank's net profit declined 78.63% to Rs 30.80 crore on 2.10% rise in total income to Rs 2,567.65 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

