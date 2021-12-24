L&T Finance Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Biocon Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd and Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 December 2021.

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd crashed 6.42% to Rs 77.3 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 21.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Biocon Ltd lost 5.05% to Rs 355.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paisalo Digital Ltd tumbled 4.31% to Rs 651.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1942 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8101 shares in the past one month.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd plummeted 4.06% to Rs 651.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 957 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1607 shares in the past one month.

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd pared 3.57% to Rs 128.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51368 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52174 shares in the past one month.

