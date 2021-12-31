Power Grid Corporation of India to invest Rs 322 cr to expand Power Grid Telecom biz.

Power Grid Corporation of India approved an investment proposal for the expansion of power grid telecom into data centre business and establish a data centre at Manesar (Gurugram, Haryana) at an estimated cost of about Rs 322 crore (including GST).

The company's consolidated net profit rose 9.1% to Rs 3,376.38 crore on 7.7% rise in net sales to Rs 10,266.98 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Power Grid Corporation of India, a "Maharatna" Central Public Sector Enterprise, is India's largest electric power transmission utility. The Government of India held 51.34% stake in the company as of 30 September 2021.

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India lost 0.24% to Rs 204.85 on BSE.

