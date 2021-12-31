Mahindra Lifespace Developers gains on subsidiary leasing 41 acres of land

-
Mahindra Lifespace Developers rose 1.55% to Rs 235.30 after its arm cum JV, Mahindra World City (Jaipur) executed two lease deeds, one each on 29 December 2021 and 30 December 2021, for leasing 40.81 acres of land in the Domestic Tariff Area-II.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers reported consolidated net profit of Rs 6.52 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against net loss of Rs 13.33 crore in Q2 September 2020. Consolidated net sales surged 92.5% to Rs 59.24 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers' development footprint spans 27.4 million sq. ft. (2.5 million sq. m.) of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities; and over 5000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/management at its integrated developments/industrial clusters across four locations.
Mahindra Lifespaces' development portfolio comprises premium residential projects; value homes under the 'Mahindra Happinest' brand; and integrated cities and industrial clusters under the 'Mahindra World City' and 'Origins by Mahindra' brands respectively.
