Volumes soar at Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd counter

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd clocked volume of 35.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.25 lakh shares
Sonata Software Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 February 2023.
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd clocked volume of 35.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.25 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.96% to Rs.479.15. Volumes stood at 2.09 lakh shares in the last session.
Sonata Software Ltd witnessed volume of 32.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.56 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.26% to Rs.743.00. Volumes stood at 1.5 lakh shares in the last session.
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 16.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.58 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.80% to Rs.899.95. Volumes stood at 1.88 lakh shares in the last session.
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd saw volume of 8.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.17% to Rs.1,859.45. Volumes stood at 2.32 lakh shares in the last session.
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 21.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.70% to Rs.543.15. Volumes stood at 2.5 lakh shares in the last session.
