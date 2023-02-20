JUST IN
Tata Motors gains on buzz of deal with Uber for supply of 25,000 EV units
Business Standard

Volumes soar at Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd clocked volume of 35.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.25 lakh shares

Sonata Software Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 February 2023.

Sonata Software Ltd witnessed volume of 32.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.56 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.26% to Rs.743.00. Volumes stood at 1.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 16.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.58 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.80% to Rs.899.95. Volumes stood at 1.88 lakh shares in the last session.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd saw volume of 8.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.17% to Rs.1,859.45. Volumes stood at 2.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 21.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.70% to Rs.543.15. Volumes stood at 2.5 lakh shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 14:30 IST

