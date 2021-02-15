Power Mech Projects Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ircon International Ltd, Timken India Ltd, MSTC Ltd and Amara Raja Batteries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 February 2021.

Power Mech Projects Ltd lost 8.95% to Rs 485.65 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 18289 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7918 shares in the past one month.

Ircon International Ltd crashed 8.88% to Rs 96.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Timken India Ltd tumbled 7.29% to Rs 1328.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7715 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3567 shares in the past one month.

MSTC Ltd fell 6.87% to Rs 276.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd shed 6.46% to Rs 926.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68947 shares in the past one month.

