Volumes spurt at Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd counter

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 February 2021.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd registered volume of 24.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock rose 19.19% to Rs.200.30. Volumes stood at 1.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd registered volume of 49.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.68 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.55% to Rs.573.30. Volumes stood at 23.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd saw volume of 276.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54.70 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.90% to Rs.529.00. Volumes stood at 25.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Poly Medicure Ltd witnessed volume of 13.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.93 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.03% to Rs.621.40. Volumes stood at 3.77 lakh shares in the last session.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd clocked volume of 8.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.79 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.36% to Rs.371.95. Volumes stood at 2.14 lakh shares in the last session.

