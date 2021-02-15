Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 77.94 points or 0.3% at 25895.84 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 2.55%), Ramco Systems Ltd (down 1.79%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 1.44%),Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.3%),Aptech Ltd (down 1.29%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sonata Software Ltd (down 1.11%), eClerx Services Ltd (down 1.1%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 1.08%), Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 1.05%), and Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (down 0.99%).

On the other hand, Majesco Ltd (up 4.98%), TVS Electronics Ltd (up 4.91%), and NIIT Ltd (up 4.28%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 573.13 or 1.11% at 52117.43.

The Nifty 50 index was up 144.6 points or 0.95% at 15307.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 118.17 points or 0.6% at 19740.22.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 86.88 points or 1.32% at 6686.9.

On BSE,1434 shares were trading in green, 1503 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

