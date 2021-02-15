Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 109.96 points or 0.34% at 32595.21 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 1.8%), Voltas Ltd (down 1.77%),TTK Prestige Ltd (down 1.39%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 1.05%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.62%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Titan Company Ltd (down 0.27%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.25%).

On the other hand, V I P Industries Ltd (up 6.83%), Orient Electric Ltd (up 3.7%), and Blue Star Ltd (up 0.89%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 573.13 or 1.11% at 52117.43.

The Nifty 50 index was up 144.6 points or 0.95% at 15307.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 118.17 points or 0.6% at 19740.22.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 86.88 points or 1.32% at 6686.9.

On BSE,1434 shares were trading in green, 1503 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

