Power Mech Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 32.59 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mercury Metals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Decillion Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Palsoft Infosystems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Munoth Communication reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Williamson Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.69 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 44.01% to Rs 275.01 croreNet loss of Power Mech Projects reported to Rs 32.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 28.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.01% to Rs 275.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 491.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales275.01491.22 -44 OPM %-6.0213.09 -PBDT-34.5053.23 PL PBT-43.7042.91 PL NP-32.5928.41 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU