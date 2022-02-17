Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 54.77 points or 1.44% at 3868.14 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (up 4.53%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.36%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.29%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.36%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.03%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Siemens Ltd (up 0.9%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.79%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.74%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.41%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.33%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (down 0.04%), moved lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 42.31 or 0.07% at 57954.37.

The Nifty 50 index was up 10.3 points or 0.06% at 17332.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 14.53 points or 0.05% at 28147.14.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2 points or 0.02% at 8469.6.

On BSE,1468 shares were trading in green, 1315 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

