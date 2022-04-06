Power stocks rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 65.44 points or 1.47% at 4507.06 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (up 4.98%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 3.62%),NTPC Ltd (up 2.45%),Siemens Ltd (up 2.02%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.28%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.63%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.51%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.26%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (down 0.29%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.12%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.09%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 434.05 or 0.72% at 59742.45.

The Nifty 50 index was down 119.75 points or 0.67% at 17837.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 59.99 points or 0.2% at 29642.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 1.01 points or 0.01% at 8855.8.

On BSE,1841 shares were trading in green, 1083 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

