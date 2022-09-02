Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 43.23 points or 0.84% at 5210.33 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, NTPC Ltd (up 2.15%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.87%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.55%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.38%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.73%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.31%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.21%).

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.57%), Adani Power Ltd (down 1.17%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.42%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 84.54 or 0.14% at 58851.13.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.6 points or 0% at 17542.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 87.59 points or 0.3% at 28876.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.85 points or 0.32% at 9003.84.

On BSE,1805 shares were trading in green, 1084 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)