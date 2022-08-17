Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 55.99 points or 1.38% at 4111.37 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Power Ltd (up 4.68%), CESC Ltd (up 4.11%),NTPC Ltd (up 3.12%),PTC India Ltd (up 2.02%),Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 2.01%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.78%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.64%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.54%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.5%), and Reliance Power Ltd (up 1.49%).

On the other hand, BF Utilities Ltd (down 0.71%), NLC India Ltd (down 0.47%), and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 0.39%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 205.66 or 0.34% at 60047.87.

The Nifty 50 index was up 66.15 points or 0.37% at 17891.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 152.01 points or 0.54% at 28346.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.89 points or 0.45% at 8942.16.

On BSE,2007 shares were trading in green, 838 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

