Power stocks rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 107.42 points or 2.11% at 5192.11 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, JSW Energy Ltd (up 4.71%), Adani Power Ltd (up 4.09%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.77%),NTPC Ltd (up 2.17%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.6%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.33%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.1%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.55%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.14%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (down 0.1%), turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 495.37 or 0.85% at 58467.99.

The Nifty 50 index was up 150.7 points or 0.87% at 17463.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 335.77 points or 1.19% at 28590.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 99.65 points or 1.13% at 8885.45.

On BSE,2338 shares were trading in green, 554 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

