Vedanta Ltd Spikes 2.67%, S&P BSE Metal index Rises 1.61%

Vedanta Ltd rose 2.67% today to trade at Rs 338.95. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.61% to quote at 19438.09. The index is down 17.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NMDC Ltd increased 2.45% and Tata Steel Ltd added 1.96% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 3.44 % over last one year compared to the 10.77% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has lost 22.53% over last one month compared to 17.62% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 7.64% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 32272 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.91 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 440.75 on 11 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 242.6 on 18 Jun 2021.

