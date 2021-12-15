Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 16.55 points or 0.45% at 3659.19 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.55%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.95%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.87%),NTPC Ltd (up 0.83%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.7%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were K E C International Ltd (up 0.65%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.54%), Adani Power Ltd (up 0.29%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.28%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.21%).

On the other hand, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 2.49%), Thermax Ltd (down 1.35%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.32%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 323.92 or 0.56% at 57793.17.

The Nifty 50 index was down 90.05 points or 0.52% at 17234.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 3.87 points or 0.01% at 29349.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.08 points or 0.15% at 8920.64.

On BSE,1587 shares were trading in green, 1196 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

