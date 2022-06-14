Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Surges 3.85%, S&P BSE Telecom index Gains 1.63%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has added 19.02% over last one month compared to 2.98% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 0.1% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd gained 3.85% today to trade at Rs 141.75. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 1.63% to quote at 1608.49. The index is up 2.98 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Communications Ltd increased 2.58% and Bharti Airtel Ltd added 2.23% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 15.02 % over last one year compared to the 0.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has added 19.02% over last one month compared to 2.98% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 0.1% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 51437 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.9 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 291.05 on 11 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 24.55 on 14 Jun 2021.

