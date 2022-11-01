Utilties shares edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 37.71 points or 0.95% at 4026.81 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, NTPC Ltd (up 3.52%), Nava Ltd (up 1.74%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.58%),NLC India Ltd (up 1.36%),NHPC Ltd (up 1.18%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.12%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.01%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 0.98%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 0.96%), and Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 0.9%).

On the other hand, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 0.66%), Adani Power Ltd (down 0.63%), and PTC India Ltd (down 0.42%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 343.27 or 0.57% at 61089.86.

The Nifty 50 index was up 110.9 points or 0.62% at 18123.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 113.53 points or 0.39% at 28931.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 57.91 points or 0.65% at 9026.36.

On BSE,1888 shares were trading in green, 901 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)