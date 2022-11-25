Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 24.67 points or 0.54% at 4582.98 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Siemens Ltd (down 2.23%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.85%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.7%), ABB India Ltd (down 1.09%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.39%), and Adani Power Ltd (down 0.32%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.61%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.5%), and Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.4%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 20.83 or 0.03% at 62251.85.

The Nifty 50 index was up 1.4 points or 0.01% at 18485.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 203.58 points or 0.7% at 29204.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 64.09 points or 0.71% at 9036.29.

On BSE,2049 shares were trading in green, 1372 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)