Blue Star Ltd Slides 1.42%

Blue Star Ltd has added 9.06% over last one month compared to 3.06% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.96% drop in the SENSEX

Blue Star Ltd lost 1.42% today to trade at Rs 1498.55. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.29% to quote at 37455.76. The index is down 3.06 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd decreased 0.98% and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd lost 0.81% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went down 9.99 % over last one year compared to the 7.09% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Blue Star Ltd has added 9.06% over last one month compared to 3.06% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.96% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1137 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5839 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1535.5 on 10 Mar 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 860 on 04 Jul 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)