Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 47.5 points or 1.02% at 4618.13 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.98%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.17%),ABB India Ltd (down 1.15%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.99%),Adani Power Ltd (down 0.91%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Siemens Ltd (down 0.62%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.39%), and NHPC Ltd (down 0.24%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.15%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.49%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 470.06 or 0.74% at 62814.13.

The Nifty 50 index was down 133.8 points or 0.71% at 18678.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 162.53 points or 0.55% at 29867.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 57.17 points or 0.62% at 9296.27.

On BSE,1915 shares were trading in green, 1485 were trading in red and 161 were unchanged.

