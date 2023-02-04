KJMC Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) consolidated net profit rises 122.22% in the September 2022 quarter
KJMC Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 850.00% in the September 2022 quarter
TCS, Tata Motors, Aster DM Healthcare, RITES in focus
Financials stocks rise
Sensex, Nifty near the high point of the day; PSU bank stocks edge higher
-
Sales decline 40.98% to Rs 0.72 croreNet loss of KJMC Financial Services reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 40.98% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.721.22 -41 OPM %-6.9450.00 -PBDT-0.220.26 PL PBT-0.270.23 PL NP-0.270.23 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU