Zenith Health Care standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 34.73% to Rs 5.78 croreNet profit of Zenith Health Care rose 600.00% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 34.73% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.784.29 35 OPM %5.190.70 -PBDT0.400.11 264 PBT0.350.05 600 NP0.350.05 600
