Zenith Health Care standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Zenith Health Care rose 600.00% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 34.73% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.5.784.295.190.700.400.110.350.050.350.05

