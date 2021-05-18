Praj Ind spurts on developing eco-friendly material for road construction

Praj Industries rose 6.19% to Rs 350.10 after the company said it has developed an innovative technology to produce Bio-bitumen based on lignin.

The Netherlands-based Circular Biobased Delta (CBBD) has approved the company's Bio-bitumen samples processed from purified lignin, as a part of their flagship CHAPLIN program.

Lignin is one of the co-products resulting from the 2nd generation ethanol plants, paper making and also from Compressed Bio-Gas plants. Bitumen is a black viscous mixture of hydrocarbons produced by fractionation of crude oil and has wide applications in road construction and roofing as binder.

The company has developed a proprietary process (under patenting) to convert the crude lignin into Bio-bitumen which has potential to replace this fossil-based bitumen and offer eco-friendly green bitumen. The binding and viscoelastic property of Bio-bitumen makes it useful for applications in asphalt.

After thorough evaluation and studies in their advanced laboratories, CBBD has approved the company's Bio-bitumen sample for scale up in Asphalt on a Dutch test strip on the road.

Following successful testing of pilot road strip in the Netherlands, usage of Bio-bitumen as a green construction material will open up a new chapter of huge applications potential in bioeconomy, the company said.

Praj Industries' consolidated net profit surged 109.2% to Rs 52.01 crore on 91.4% increase in net sales to Rs 567.10 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Praj Industries is an engineering company with a bouquet of sustainable solutions for bioenergy, compressed biogas, critical process equipment & skids, breweries, industrial wastewater treatment and high purity water.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)