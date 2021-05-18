SPARC Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 57 cr

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) reported a net loss of Rs 56.72 crore in Q4 FY21, lower than net loss of Rs 99.54 crore in Q4 FY20.

Net sales jumped 23.6% to Rs 28.06 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 22.71 crore in Q4 FY20. Total expenses fell 32.11% to Rs 85.11 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

For FY 2021, the company reported net loss of Rs 151.14 crore in the tear ended March 2021, lower than net loss of Rs 312.40 crore in the tear ended March 2020. Net sales jumped 229.29% to Rs 252.96 crore in FY21 over FY20.

SPARC is engaged in research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering. The company operates through pharmaceuticals research and development segment.

Shares of SPARC declined 2.14% to Rs 222.15 on BSE. The stock traded in the range of Rs 217.15 to Rs 231 so far.

