Praj Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 64.64% to Rs 876.58 croreNet profit of Praj Industries rose 44.40% to Rs 48.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 64.64% to Rs 876.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 532.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales876.58532.41 65 OPM %7.728.66 -PBDT72.9752.15 40 PBT65.7846.77 41 NP48.1333.33 44
