Praj Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 64.64% to Rs 876.58 crore

Net profit of Praj Industries rose 44.40% to Rs 48.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 64.64% to Rs 876.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 532.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.876.58532.417.728.6672.9752.1565.7846.7748.1333.33

