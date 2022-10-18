Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 74.38% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 51.59% to Rs 1461.34 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 74.38% to Rs 361.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 207.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 51.59% to Rs 1461.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 964.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1461.34964.01 52 OPM %36.6630.66 -PBDT537.06321.56 67 PBT479.86270.67 77 NP361.23207.15 74

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 15:56 IST

