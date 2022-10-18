Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 74.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.59% to Rs 1461.34 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 74.38% to Rs 361.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 207.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 51.59% to Rs 1461.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 964.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1461.34964.0136.6630.66537.06321.56479.86270.67361.23207.15

