Tata Communications consolidated net profit rises 25.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Tata Communications rose 25.13% to Rs 532.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 425.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.15% to Rs 4430.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4174.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

