Tata Communications consolidated net profit rises 25.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.15% to Rs 4430.74 croreNet profit of Tata Communications rose 25.13% to Rs 532.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 425.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.15% to Rs 4430.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4174.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4430.744174.02 6 OPM %25.5026.66 -PBDT1068.461058.45 1 PBT516.83516.85 0 NP532.29425.38 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU