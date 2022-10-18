Gujarat Fluorochemicals standalone net profit rises 73.34% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 52.63% to Rs 1453.12 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 73.34% to Rs 357.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 206.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 52.63% to Rs 1453.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 952.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1453.12952.0536.4830.20531.93314.05478.54267.60357.12206.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)