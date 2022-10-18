Gujarat Fluorochemicals standalone net profit rises 73.34% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 52.63% to Rs 1453.12 croreNet profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 73.34% to Rs 357.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 206.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 52.63% to Rs 1453.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 952.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1453.12952.05 53 OPM %36.4830.20 -PBDT531.93314.05 69 PBT478.54267.60 79 NP357.12206.02 73
