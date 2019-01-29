Praj Industries spurts after robust Q3 earnings

Industries rose 13.61% to Rs 127.70 at 10:47 IST on BSE after consolidated net profit rose 197.88% to Rs 22.43 crore on 33.04% increase in net sales to Rs 330.31 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 28 January 2019.

Meanwhile, the was down 51.27 points, or 0.14% to 35,605.43.

On the BSE, 5.61 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.56 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 127.70 and a low of Rs 118.65 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 164.65 on 14 January 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 72.50 on 6 July 2018.

Industries is an engineering company with a bouquet of for bio-energy, high purity water, compressed biogas, critical & skids, breweries and industrial

