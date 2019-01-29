Praj Industries spurts after robust Q3 earnings

Praj Industries rose 13.61% to Rs 127.70 at 10:47 IST on BSE after consolidated net profit rose 197.88% to Rs 22.43 crore on 33.04% increase in net sales to Rs 330.31 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 28 January 2019.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 51.27 points, or 0.14% to 35,605.43.
On the BSE, 5.61 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.56 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 127.70 and a low of Rs 118.65 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 164.65 on 14 January 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 72.50 on 6 July 2018.
Praj Industries is an engineering company with a bouquet of sustainable solutions for bio-energy, high purity water, compressed biogas, critical process equipment & skids, breweries and industrial wastewater treatment.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU