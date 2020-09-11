Prakash Steelage reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Prakash Steelage reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Kannada actor 'Bullet' Prakash no more
Kannada actor Bullet Prakash passes away at 44
Prakash Mehra wanted to make a film with me and Muhammad Ali: Amitabh Bachchan
After 'Padmaavat', Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj' draws Karni Sena's ire
-
Sales decline 43.12% to Rs 3.68 croreNet loss of Prakash Steelage reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.12% to Rs 3.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.686.47 -43 OPM %-4.899.43 -PBDT-0.170.74 PL PBT-0.580.21 PL NP-0.580.21 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU