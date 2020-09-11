Oricon Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 71.52% to Rs 72.94 croreNet loss of Oricon Enterprises reported to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 21.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.52% to Rs 72.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 256.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales72.94256.12 -72 OPM %3.0811.72 -PBDT1.4333.02 -96 PBT-6.5724.04 PL NP-4.9521.10 PL
