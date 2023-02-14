Prakash Steelage standalone net profit declines 95.83% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 120.68% to Rs 27.32 crore

Net profit of Prakash Steelage declined 95.83% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 120.68% to Rs 27.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales27.3212.38 121 OPM %7.3612.12 -PBDT1.9140.29 -95 PBT1.6740.04 -96 NP1.6740.04 -96

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:57 IST

