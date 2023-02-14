Prakash Steelage standalone net profit declines 95.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 120.68% to Rs 27.32 crore

Net profit of Prakash Steelage declined 95.83% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 120.68% to Rs 27.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.27.3212.387.3612.121.9140.291.6740.041.6740.04

