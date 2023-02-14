Prakash Steelage standalone net profit declines 95.83% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 40.72% in the December 2022 quarter
Prakash Pipes standalone net profit rises 26.94% in the December 2022 quarter
Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 2.39% in the September 2022 quarter
Prakash Pipes standalone net profit rises 5.29% in the September 2022 quarter
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 120.68% to Rs 27.32 croreNet profit of Prakash Steelage declined 95.83% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 120.68% to Rs 27.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales27.3212.38 121 OPM %7.3612.12 -PBDT1.9140.29 -95 PBT1.6740.04 -96 NP1.6740.04 -96
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU