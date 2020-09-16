Praveg Communications (India) consolidated net profit declines 35.71% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 28.95% to Rs 1.96 crore

Net profit of Praveg Communications (India) declined 35.71% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 28.95% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.961.5217.3533.550.470.420.130.220.090.14

