Praveg Communications (India) consolidated net profit declines 35.71% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 28.95% to Rs 1.96 croreNet profit of Praveg Communications (India) declined 35.71% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 28.95% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.961.52 29 OPM %17.3533.55 -PBDT0.470.42 12 PBT0.130.22 -41 NP0.090.14 -36
