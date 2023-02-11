Precision Camshafts consolidated net profit rises 53.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.87% to Rs 277.88 crore

Net profit of Precision Camshafts rose 53.05% to Rs 17.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.87% to Rs 277.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 244.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.277.88244.049.5015.3144.7636.5425.2917.6317.8011.63

