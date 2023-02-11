Precision Camshafts consolidated net profit rises 53.05% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 13.87% to Rs 277.88 croreNet profit of Precision Camshafts rose 53.05% to Rs 17.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.87% to Rs 277.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 244.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales277.88244.04 14 OPM %9.5015.31 -PBDT44.7636.54 22 PBT25.2917.63 43 NP17.8011.63 53
