DCM Shriram Industries consolidated net profit declines 69.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.40% to Rs 380.14 croreNet profit of DCM Shriram Industries declined 69.88% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.40% to Rs 380.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 393.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales380.14393.52 -3 OPM %6.059.46 -PBDT15.7731.16 -49 PBT8.0725.56 -68 NP5.0916.90 -70
