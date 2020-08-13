JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Saven Technologies standalone net profit declines 4.84% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

DCM Shriram Industries consolidated net profit declines 69.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 3.40% to Rs 380.14 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram Industries declined 69.88% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.40% to Rs 380.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 393.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales380.14393.52 -3 OPM %6.059.46 -PBDT15.7731.16 -49 PBT8.0725.56 -68 NP5.0916.90 -70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 14:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU