Precot Meridian reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Precot Meridian reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Precot Meridian reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.09 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Precot Meridian reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.09 crore in the December 2019 quarter
TRF reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter
RSWM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 66.11 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 51.73% to Rs 86.30 croreNet Loss of Precot Meridian reported to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.73% to Rs 86.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 178.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales86.30178.77 -52 OPM %4.738.02 -PBDT-2.746.60 PL PBT-11.13-1.43 -678 NP-11.13-1.43 -678
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU