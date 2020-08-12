JUST IN
NMDC revises prices of iron ore effective 12 August
Precot Meridian reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 51.73% to Rs 86.30 crore

Net Loss of Precot Meridian reported to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.73% to Rs 86.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 178.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales86.30178.77 -52 OPM %4.738.02 -PBDT-2.746.60 PL PBT-11.13-1.43 -678 NP-11.13-1.43 -678

