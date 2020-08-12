PTC India consolidated net profit rises 3.39% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.64% to Rs 4589.24 crore

Net profit of PTC India rose 3.39% to Rs 90.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 87.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.64% to Rs 4589.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5376.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4589.245376.448.808.63166.65164.64141.79139.6190.7687.78

