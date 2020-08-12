JUST IN
Business Standard

PTC India consolidated net profit rises 3.39% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 14.64% to Rs 4589.24 crore

Net profit of PTC India rose 3.39% to Rs 90.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 87.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.64% to Rs 4589.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5376.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4589.245376.44 -15 OPM %8.808.63 -PBDT166.65164.64 1 PBT141.79139.61 2 NP90.7687.78 3

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 12:02 IST

