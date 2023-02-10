Premier Explosives consolidated net profit rises 3.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 26.59% to Rs 37.30 crore

Net profit of Premier Explosives rose 3.28% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.59% to Rs 37.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.37.3050.8112.578.663.333.460.751.150.630.61

