Premier Explosives secures two orders of Rs 18 cr from DRDO

Premier Explosives bagged two orders from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) worth a total of Rs 17.70 crore.

The two orders are: a) supply of primary explosives plant on turnkey basis to HEMRL of DRDO for a total value of Rs 4.50 crore and b) fabrication and supply of R-III rocket motors (propulsion system) to DRDL of DRDO for a total value of Rs 13.20 crore.

On a consolidated basis, Premier Explosives reported a net profit of Rs 0.61 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 5.55 crore in Q3 FY21. Net sales rose 3.6% to Rs 50.62 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Premier Explosives rose 0.15% to Rs 330.90 on BSE. Premier Explosives is engaged in the business of high energy materials (commercial explosives and defense explosives).

