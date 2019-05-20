Premier Explosives standalone net profit rises 14.69% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Hind Rectifiers standalone net profit rises 55.49% in the March 2019 quarter
Sales decline 29.65% to Rs 58.59 crore

Net profit of Premier Explosives rose 14.69% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 29.65% to Rs 58.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.36% to Rs 11.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.39% to Rs 240.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 265.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales58.5983.28 -30 240.93265.91 -9 OPM %8.597.00 -9.737.53 - PBDT4.024.99 -19 20.5117.06 20 PBT2.854.08 -30 16.3213.43 22 NP2.812.45 15 11.738.73 34

